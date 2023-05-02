trending:

Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/02/23 3:46 PM ET
Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, complained that he has not been invited to appear on Fox News in several months, as tensions between his father and the network grow.

“I’ve noticed even with me, I’ve been outspoken on America First, I used to be on Fox three, four five, six, 10 times a week. I haven’t been on in nine months,” Trump Jr. said on an episode this week of the “Steak for Breakfast” podcast. “Not a call, not an invite, not anything. And so I understand what it appears like they’re trying to do to the America First movement.”

The former president has been increasingly critical of Fox and its chief executive, Rupert Murdoch, in recent weeks over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Fox recently agreed to pay $787 million in settlement money to Dominion Voting Systems in connection with false claims it aired being promoted by Trump and his allies following the 2020 election.

The network days later parted ways with top prime-time host Tucker Carlson, who, like other hosts at Fox, had voiced support for Trump on his program, but bashed him and his election claims in private text messages revealed as part of the Dominion lawsuit.

Trump Jr. said Carlson “was another one of those voices” promoting a so-called America First agenda.

During Trump’s time in office, and in the months immediately following his defeat in 2020, Trump Jr. and other members of the president’s inner circle regularly appeared on Fox’s highly-rated prime-time opinion show.

Those appearances have dwindled in recent months. Late last year, the network announced it was parting ways with Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law who had been a paid contributor at the network.

The day Fox ousted Carlson, Trump Jr. said the shocking media shakeup “changes things permanently.”

