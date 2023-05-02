trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

CDC investigating COVID outbreak after its own annual conference

by Joseph Choi - 05/02/23 6:28 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 05/02/23 6:28 PM ET
CDC
AP/Ron Harris
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed it is conducting an investigation into several dozen COVID-19 cases linked to the agency’s annual conference that occurred in Georgia last week.

The CDC’s three-day 2023 Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) conference began April 24 in Atlanta, where the agency is headquartered. The purpose of the meeting is for EIS members to share their work in improving public health.

The event was “free and open to the public,” and the CDC noted the conference regularly drew “diverse attention each year from various public health sectors around the world.”

Just days after the conference, however, The Washington Post was first to report that several CDC staffers who attended the gathering had tested positive for COVID-19.

CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday that about 35 people had tested positive as of May 2.

“CDC is working with the Georgia Department of Health to conduct a rapid epidemiological assessment of confirmed COVID-19 cases that appear to be connected to the 2023 EIS Conference to determine transmission patterns in this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nordlund said.

“Whenever there are large gatherings, especially indoors, such as at a conference, there is the possibility of COVID-19 spread, even in periods of low community spread,” she added.

According to CDC data, Fulton County where Atlanta is located is currently considered to have a low COVID-19 community level, along with nearly the rest of the U.S.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  2. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  3. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  4. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  7. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  8. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  9. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  10. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  11. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
  12. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  13. Fight over veterans’ benefits rages amid debt limit standoff
  14. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  15. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  16. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  17. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  18. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
Load more

Video

See all Video