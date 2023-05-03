trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Texas man banned from United Airlines after allegedly assaulting employee at SFO

by Alex Baker - 05/03/23 6:25 AM ET
by Alex Baker - 05/03/23 6:25 AM ET
A United Airlines plane departs the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, on January 11 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger who allegedly assaulted a United Airlines employee aboard a flight on Sunday was arrested and banned from all future United flights, Nexstar’s KRON has confirmed.

Airline representatives contacted the San Francisco Police Department Airport Bureau just before midnight on Sunday, April 30, after the suspect allegedly assaulted an employee while boarding.

“Our team at San Francisco International Airport immediately contacted law enforcement after a disruptive customer assaulted one of our service employees during boarding,” a United spokesperson told KRON.

SFPD officers responded to the incident at Terminal 3, which exclusively serves United.

A description of the suspect was provided to officers, and he was detained in the terminal. The suspect, 47-year-old Cody Benjamin Lovins of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested and cited for battery and released.

He was also banned from all subsequent flights on the airline.

“This customer’s behavior was unacceptable, and he has been banned from future United flights and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation,” United told KRON. “We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees.”

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing, according to SFPD.

Tags air travel Assault Texas United Airlines

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  2. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  3. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  4. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  5. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  6. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  7. Biden tries to suck McConnell ‘into the vortex’ on debt ceiling
  8. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  9. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  10. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  11. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  12. Florida GOP lawmakers approve shielding DeSantis travel records
  13. Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge
  14. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  15. Crowds, high prices and the ‘White Lotus’ effect: Worst places to travel ...
  16. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  17. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  18. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
Load more

Video

See all Video