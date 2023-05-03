trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Russia claims it foiled Ukraine drone attack on Putin residence

by Brad Dress - 05/03/23 8:42 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 05/03/23 8:42 AM ET
Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Nov. 11, 2022.

Russia on Wednesday said it had foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence at the Kremlin, a claim that media reports could not immediately verify.

Military and special forces electronically disabled the drones and no one was injured in the attack, according to a statement carried by Russian state news agency TASS.

Moscow called the alleged attack an assassination attempt on Putin, saying it was “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the Kremlin statement read.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak rejected Moscow’s claims, questioning what strategic purpose such an attack would have for Ukraine while maintaining that Kyiv has fought “an exclusively defensive war.”

“This does not solve any military issue. But it gives [Russia] grounds to justify its attacks on civilians,” Podolyak tweeted.

The Kremlin said it would continue with plans to celebrate Victory Day, a huge day of observation in Russia to commemorate the Russian victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin is also expected to take part in the celebrations in the Red Square in Moscow May 9 to mark Victory Day.

Updated: 10:51 a.m.

Tags Drone attack drones Kremlin Kremlin Moscow Russia Russian ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  2. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  3. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  6. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  7. Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz
  8. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  9. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  10. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
  11. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  12. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  13. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  14. White House seeks to pull McConnell into debt talks
  15. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  16. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  17. Philippines becomes surprise Biden friend in the fight against China
  18. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
Load more

Video

See all Video