Russia claims it foiled Ukraine drone attack on Putin residence

Russia on Wednesday said it had foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence at the Kremlin, a claim that media reports could not immediately verify.

Military and special forces electronically disabled the drones and no one was injured in the attack, according to a statement carried by Russian state news agency TASS.

Moscow called the alleged attack an assassination attempt on Putin, saying it was “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the Kremlin statement read.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak rejected Moscow’s claims, questioning what strategic purpose such an attack would have for Ukraine while maintaining that Kyiv has fought “an exclusively defensive war.”

“This does not solve any military issue. But it gives [Russia] grounds to justify its attacks on civilians,” Podolyak tweeted.

The Kremlin said it would continue with plans to celebrate Victory Day, a huge day of observation in Russia to commemorate the Russian victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin is also expected to take part in the celebrations in the Red Square in Moscow May 9 to mark Victory Day.

