News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 05/03/23 12:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing.

The debt ceiling fight and Russia’s claims that Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Kremlin to try to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin are likely to be topics at today’s briefing.

The high-stakes game of debt-ceiling chicken between President Biden and Republicans is nearing a collision.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Monday that the U.S. may not be able to pay its bills after June 1. A few hours later, Biden broke a months-long stalemate by inviting Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other congressional leaders to the White House.

Even so, the two sides have remained dug in and far apart.

Biden is demanding a “clean” debt ceiling increase without any spending cuts attached, while Republicans are pressing for deep cuts to Democratic priorities in their bill.

The White House press briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

