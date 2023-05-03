Watch live: Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell holds press conference after meeting

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is slated to speak to reporters Wednesday, with the Fed widely expected to announce another interest rate hike.

Powell will speak after the Fed’s policy panel, the Federal Open Markets Committee, makes a decision on what could be the 10th consecutive rate increase since March 2022.

The Fed has waged a campaign to bring down inflation, though it has faced rising calls to ease up amid fears of an economic downturn.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

