Jenny Craig closing all locations: report

by Alix Martichoux - 05/03/23 11:15 AM ET
(NEXSTAR) – All Jenny Craig locations will imminently shutter, according to internal communications obtained by NBC News.

Hourly employees at Jenny Craig weight loss centers were told by email that their last day was Tuesday, NBC reported. Corporate and salaried employees’ last day is set for Friday.

Nexstar reached out to Jenny Craig for comment on NBC’s reporting, but didn’t immediately hear back.

The company, based in Carlsbad, California, offers meal plans, food delivery and coaching for clients looking to lose weight. The first Jenny Craig weight loss center opened in 1983, the company says.

Throughout the 2000s, Jenny Craig commercials were a familiar sight on television, featuring celebrity spokespeople like Valerie Bertinelli, Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson and Jason Alexander.

By 2019, Jenny Craig had grown to 500 locations and employed about 1,000 people, NBC reported.

Reports of impending layoffs for the company have swirled in recent days, as the company warned employees it would be “winding down physical operations.”

“Like many other companies, we’re currently transitioning from a brick-and-mortar retail business to a customer-friendly, e-commerce-driven model,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

The company is also considering filing for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported last week.

Jenny Craig’s shuttering is the latest major business closure to make headlines in recent weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy last month and announced it will be closing all locations, plus all Buy Buy Baby stores, by June 30. Discount store Tuesday Morning also announced Monday it was going out of business, and permanently shutting its doors.

