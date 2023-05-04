trending:

Special report: Checking up on America’s mental health

by TheHill.com - 05/04/23 3:13 PM ET
Special report: Checking up on America’s mental health

  • Employees love remote work, but is it good for our mental health?

    The best part of remote work, from a mental health perspective, may be the commute.  An hourlong slog to and from work pleases no one, and it is perhaps the largest negative associated with the nation’s gradual return to the office as the pandemic wanes.   Nearly 30 percent of all work remains remote in the…

  • How America is grappling with its teen mental health crisis

    Mary Oliver, a high school senior in the Silver Spring area of Maryland, was on a waitlist for two years before she finally started seeing a therapist.  “So many other students were struggling with similar things as me. And there just wasn’t enough therapists in the area to allow everyone to get that help,” Oliver…

  • Are mental health apps helpful or harmful?

    The number of apps targeting mental health has exploded in recent years. But experts have mixed feelings about the efficacy of these apps — aimed at helping a variety of issues from mild anxiety to PTSD — and the privacy policies that come with them.    While apps aimed at helping mental health began popping up…

