Watch live: CDC director, FDA commissioner testify on preparing for the next public health emergency

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on reauthorizing the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA), a major must-pass health bill.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky will join the hearing to give testimony before the committee, along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at Health and Human Services, Dawn O’Connell.

Other witnesses will include Reshma Ramachandran, assistant professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, Martin Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, and Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen.

First passed in 2006, the PAHPA is set to expire at the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

