trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Cause of Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion revealed in NTSB report

by James Wesser - 05/04/23 12:12 PM ET
by James Wesser - 05/04/23 12:12 PM ET
Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory on March 24, 2023. (Ben Hasty/Reading Eagle via AP)

WEST READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report concerning the deadly chocolate factory explosion that occurred in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

The board’s preliminary reports indicate that natural gas fueled the March 24 explosion and fire at the R.M. Palmer Co. factory — something investigators suspected from the beginning.

The report added, however, that there was no reported spike in gas usage or any work being done on the gas mains prior to the explosion. The “source” of the explosion is still under investigation, the NTSB said.

Interviews conducted with employees after the accident revealed that workers in two of the factory’s buildings noticed unpleasant odors on the afternoon of the incident, just before the blast. Those working in one building — identified by the NTSB as Building 2 — were sanitizing equipment when they detected an odor of natural gas. Those in Building 1 reported detecting a similar sulfuric smell.

“The employees in Building 1 recalled the smell of rotten eggs around the same time,” the NTSB wrote.

At least one worker told the Associated Press she notified management of the odor a half-hour before the explosion. When the blast occurred, that same woman caught fire and fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate.

The NTSB’s report that there were “about 35 office staff and 70 production employees” working in the factor’s two buildings at the time.

Seven people died in the explosion, and eleven others were injured.

The R.M. Palmer Co. has offered condolences, but has said it can’t comment on the explosion or “any allegations that may be made in litigation,” citing the ongoing federal probe, the Associated Press reported.

“Our employees’ safety and health has always been, and will continue to be, of paramount importance,” the company said in an April 13 statement.

The NTSB’s full report is available on the agency’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Chocolate factory NTSB Pennsylvania

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  2. Trump says he will 'probably attend' E. Jean Carroll trial to 'confront this'
  3. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  4. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  5. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  6. Democrats eye funding cuts as leverage against Supreme Court
  7. Chevron case: Supreme Court could take sledgehammer to agency power
  8. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  9. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  10. ’80s rock anthem dropped as SF Pride’s theme after singer’s controversial ...
  11. Trump says it’s ‘very disrespectful’ for Biden not to attend coronation
  12. Republicans subpoena FBI for document alleging unspecified ‘criminal ...
  13. Three old DeSantis TV ads that explain his plummeting poll numbers
  14. Teens accused of killing woman while throwing rocks at cars charged with murder
  15. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  16. Trump to try to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court
  17. Florida passes transgender bathroom bill
  18. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
Load more

Video

See all Video