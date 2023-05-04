Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will speak with reporters Thursday afternoon during a press briefing.

Thursday’s briefing comes after President Biden earlier in the day called for an end to violence among warring factions in Sudan.

“The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy—and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy,” Biden said.

Biden issued an executive order that expands the United States’s ability to sanction individuals or groups that are responsible for threatening security and peace in Sudan, as well as those who undermine a civilian democratic government or commit human rights abuses.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.

