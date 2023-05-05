trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Survey: Nearly 900K New Yorkers lost at least three people to COVID

by Natalie Prieb - 05/05/23 10:28 AM ET
by Natalie Prieb - 05/05/23 10:28 AM ET
Getty Images

The latest New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey illustrates the massive toll that COVID-19 took on the city since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

According to the data, about one in four New Yorkers, or nearly 2 million residents, lost at least one person — defined as a friend, family member, colleague or neighbor — to the illness, and more than one in 10 New Yorkers, almost 900,000 residents, lost three or more people.

Among about a million essential workers, the survey found that 29 percent lost one or more person to COVID-19.

The survey also shed light on the acute impacts of the pandemic on people of color. Between March and June of 2020, about 1.1 million New Yorkers continued going to work, and about 800,000 people in this group, or 72 percent, were people of color.

The parts of the city hit hardest by the virus were southeast Brooklyn, the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and southeast Queens, all of which have high numbers of essential workers.

The survey also emphasizes the global impact from the loss of life from COVID-19 in New York City. According to the data, the city is home to more people who were born outside the U.S. than the total population of Chicago.

“Our personal and professional networks span every corner of the world, connecting us to places with large outbreaks and high mortality rates,” the survey said.

New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. at the beginning of the pandemic, with the virus causing the city’s retail stores, restaurants and entertainment venues to promptly shut down in March 2020.

Tags COVID-19 COVID-19 deaths New York City

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  2. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  3. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  6. Rochelle Walensky exits as CDC chief
  7. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  8. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  9. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  10. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  11. The quiet, dangerous radicalism of Biden’s first term
  12. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  13. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  14. Title 42 jitters rattle Democratic unity
  15. The Memo: Tragic subway death sparks firestorm among New York Democrats
  16. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  17. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  18. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
Load more

Video

See all Video