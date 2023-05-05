trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: DHS Secretary Mayorkas holds border visit press conference

by The Hill Staff - 05/05/23 12:30 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 05/05/23 12:30 PM ET

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday is speaking at a press conference in Brownsville, Texas, as the end nears for pandemic-era Title 42 immigration restrictions.

President Biden earlier this week ordered 1,500 troops to the southern U.S. border to assist in patrolling areas bracing for the policy change, which many expect will add further disorder to an already critical situation.

Congressional Republicans have been fiercely critical of Mayorkas’s performance in office, with continued calls for his removal. Biden is also facing disapproval from some Democrats, including New York Mayor Eric Adams, who see the administration’s immigration policy to date as inadequate.

The press conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Alejandro Mayorkas border security border security Brownsville Department of Homeland Security DHS Eric Adams immigration Joe Biden migrants texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  2. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  3. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  6. Rochelle Walensky exits as CDC chief
  7. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  8. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  9. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  10. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  11. The quiet, dangerous radicalism of Biden’s first term
  12. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  13. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  14. Title 42 jitters rattle Democratic unity
  15. The Memo: Tragic subway death sparks firestorm among New York Democrats
  16. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  17. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  18. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
Load more

Video

See all Video