Watch live: DHS Secretary Mayorkas holds border visit press conference

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday is speaking at a press conference in Brownsville, Texas, as the end nears for pandemic-era Title 42 immigration restrictions.

President Biden earlier this week ordered 1,500 troops to the southern U.S. border to assist in patrolling areas bracing for the policy change, which many expect will add further disorder to an already critical situation.

Congressional Republicans have been fiercely critical of Mayorkas’s performance in office, with continued calls for his removal. Biden is also facing disapproval from some Democrats, including New York Mayor Eric Adams, who see the administration’s immigration policy to date as inadequate.

The press conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

