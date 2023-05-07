trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Omar says she often talks to her children about threats

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/07/23 2:28 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/07/23 2:28 PM ET
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) walks through the Cannon tunnel to her office in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 2, 2023 following a vote to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said in an interview that she often talks to her children about the threats she receives from her constituents amid a man being arrested for vandalizing her office. 

“I have to have regular conversations with my kids: ‘What happens if I am killed?'” Omar said in an interview with the Star Tribune published Saturday. “I have to have regular conversations with them about how to walk down the street, things to look for.”

Omar, a Muslim Somali-American, also told the Tribune that she lacks confidence that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will address the issue of her needing extra security and protection due to the threats she received, noting how previous House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) used to handle her safety concerns. 

“I don’t know if I feel confident that if things were to rise to a dangerous level again if I can rely on the current speaker to take my safety and the safety of some of my other former vulnerable colleagues [seriously],” Omar told the newspaper. 

In a statement to the Tribune, a spokesperson for McCarthy’s office said that the speaker “has made clear his expectation that politics must be separated from security and has empowered the House Sergeant at Arms to work with U.S. Capitol Police to protect all Members of Congress as they deem necessary.”

Omar’s remarks come as Minnesota authorities arrested and charged a man last week, accusing him of setting fires at two Minneapolis-area mosques and vandalizing Omar’s office. 

Authorities said Jackie Rahm Little, also known as Joel Arthur Tueting, was accused of starting a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center on April 23 and starting a fire at the Masjid Al Rahma Mosque the following day. Little allegedly entered and vandalized Omar’s local office, authorities said, spray-painting the number “500” on the lawmaker’s office door. 

Little was charged in a federal criminal complaint with arson. 

“Mr. Little is not only responsible for multiple arson attacks against mosques in my district and the vandalism of a Somali officer’s police vehicle, but also targeted my own office with vandalism on at least one occasion,” Omar said in a statement confirming that her office was vandalized.  

“We are witnessing an epidemic of hate against the Muslim community and other religious minorities in Minnesota and globally right now. This campaign of terror is designed to keep us fearful and divided,” she added.

Tags Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Minnesota Nancy Pelosi star tribune

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  2. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  3. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  4. Sinema says she’ll never join Republican Party
  5. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  6. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  7. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  8. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  9. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  10. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  11. Why Russia's Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  12. Where in the world is Joe Biden?
  13. Senate Republican: It’s ‘stunning’ Biden hasn’t been willing to ...
  14. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin named honorary brigadier general, member of Space Force
  15. Trump leading Biden by 7 points in hypothetical matchup: survey
  16. Brazile says Democrats need to ‘wake up’ to poor Biden polling numbers
  17. Christie says the only way to defeat Trump is head on: ‘There’s only one ...
  18. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
Load more

Video

See all Video