trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested in Hollywood after multi-car crash

by Will Conybeare - 05/07/23 10:17 PM ET
by Will Conybeare - 05/07/23 10:17 PM ET
HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 15: Tony Ferguson looks on prior to facing Beneil Dariush of Iran during their Lightweight Bout at the UFC 262 event at Toyota Center on May 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Hollywood early Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Ferguson was driving a pickup truck when he crashed into four parked vehicles on Wilcox Avenue near Sunset Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. 

According to TMZ, Ferguson was uncooperative with police. He was arrested at the scene for misdemeanor DUI after allegedly refusing to take a field sobriety test.

Arrest records show that Ferguson was charged with a misdemeanor and was released under his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

Police told the Los Angeles Times there were passengers in Ferguson’s vehicle but none reported being injured.

The incident is under investigation. 

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz ramps up as Democrats seek to take him down
  2. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  3. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  4. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  5. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  6. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  7. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  8. Officials identify suspect in Texas mall mass shooting
  9. Sinema says she’ll never join Republican Party
  10. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  11. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  12. Why Russia's Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  13. Christie says the only way to defeat Trump is head on: ‘There’s only one ...
  14. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  15. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  16. Uvalde lawmaker on latest Texas mass shooting: ‘People need to really wake ...
  17. Where in the world is Joe Biden?
  18. Trump weighs in on Bud Light controversy: ‘time to beat the Radical Left at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video