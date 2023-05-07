trending:

News

Passengers vote to kick woman off Frontier Airlines flight, video shows

by Lauren Lewis and Addy Bink - 05/07/23 10:22 PM ET
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 22, 2021. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

(KTLA) – A video shared to social media appears to show passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from Trenton, New Jersey to Atlanta took matters into their own hands last week to address a reportedly unruly passenger.

In a series of videos posted to TikTok, two women appear to shout at one another. One of the women, as well as a man sitting next to her, are then escorted off the flight by apparent crew members.

One of the videos shows passengers appearing to take a vote by hand, showing how many of them wanted the second woman to also be removed from the flight. 

A passenger in a red shirt and glasses is seen calling out, “If you want her removed from the flight, raise your hand!” 

The video shows numerous passengers raising their hands in agreement.

The passenger goes on to say, “I’m not even kidding. If you can hear me, raise your hand if you want her removed from the flight. I’m not even kidding, I got 40 hands up.”

Following the vote, one man can be heard explaining to someone off-screen that they wanted the woman off the flight because she was being rude to people. The woman was eventually seen gathering her things and being escorted away.

The incident reportedly delayed the flight about an hour. 

The TikTok user that posted the videos explained in a subsequent post that the couple was initially arguing with a flight attendant over a seat before the incident happened.

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to KTLA’s request for comment.

The incident was just the latest occurence of disruptive passengers impacting flights.

Late last month, a United flight bound for Tel Aviv was forced to turn back to Newark, New Jersey about three hours into the 10-hour flight after an unidentified man got into a confrontation with the flight crew and a shouting match ensued, a passenger told Israeli media outlet YNet.

The man was reportedly waiting for the bathroom and sat in a flight attendant’s seat. A witness said the man refused to return to his seat, and the flight was turned back.

Last week, a JetBlue flight was evacuated after arriving in Los Angeles from Las Vegas because a reportedly disgruntled passenger that missed the flight claimed his luggage, still aboard the plane, “contained a possible bomb.”

Jeremy Tanner contributed to this report.



