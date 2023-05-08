trending:

Texas shooting suspect had brief Army stint

by Ellen Mitchell - 05/08/23 3:09 PM ET
Law enforcement officers patrol at a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The man who police say killed eight people and injured seven others Saturday in a shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, had entered the Army in 2008 but was kicked out three months later, the Army confirmed Monday.   

Mauricio Garcia, 33, entered military service in June 2008, but he was terminated three months later without completing initial entry training or receiving a military occupational specialty, Army spokeswoman Heather Hagan told The Hill.

He had no deployments or awards during his time in the service, Hagan said. 

Garcia was removed under a provision for a physical or mental condition, according to an Army official.

Police identified Garcia as the gunman who opened fire at the Dallas-area Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon before he was shot and killed by law enforcement.  

Authorities have not yet released official information about Garcia’s motive, but initial investigation has uncovered social media accounts and posts believed to belong to Garcia indicating interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views.  

Garcia had also worked for at least three security companies from April 2016 to April 2020, positions that provided him with hours of firearms proficiency training, CNN reported

