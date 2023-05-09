trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

APA issues new guidelines on social media use for kids 

by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 05/09/23 12:01 AM ET
by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 05/09/23 12:01 AM ET
FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, bottom left; and TikTok. A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, introduced legislation aiming to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account. It is one of several proposals in Congress seeking to make the internet safer for children and teens. (AP Photo, File)
(AP Photo, File)

The American Psychological Association is urging parents to limit the content their kids are exposed to on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as part of a new set of guidelines on social media use.  

The guidelines include 10 recommendations the organization published Tuesday on how parents, teachers, policymakers, tech companies and health care workers can make sure kids develop healthy social media habits.  

“Social media is neither inherently harmful nor beneficial to our youth,” said APA President Thema Bryant. “But because young people mature at different rates, some are more vulnerable than others to the content and features on many social media platforms that science has demonstrated can influence healthy development. 

“Just as we require young people to be trained in order to get a driver’s license, our youth need instruction in the safe and healthy use of social media.” 

Kids are using social media now more than ever with 95 percent of teenagers admitted being on a social media platform, according to a Pew Research Center survey.  

And parents are noticing a change in their children. Half of parents with children younger than 18 feel that their children’s mental health has suffered since using social media, one recent survey found. 

Under the guidelines, parents are urged to monitor their children’s social media activity and minimize their exposure to content that encourages self-harm, eating disorders and other “high-risk” behavior.  

Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to minimize children’s exposure to online content that promotes prejudice or hate towards anyone based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or disability status.  

Other recommendations include limiting kids’ and teens’ use of social media content on beauty or appearance and making sure that social media use is not interfering with sleep or physical activity. 

“Social media use should not restrict opportunities to practice in-person reciprocal social interactions and should not contribute to psychological avoidance of in-person social interactions,“ the guidelines say. 

An early sign that social media might be negatively impacting a child’s wellbeing is changes in their mood, according to Ariana Hoet, a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.  

“With kids when they are experiencing things like depression and anxiety it comes out as irritability and anger more than sadness and nervousness,” Hoet said. “We definitely want to look for changes of pattern in their mood and then in their behavior.”   

Some behavioral signs of unhealthy social media use among kids include strong cravings for social media, loss of relationships or educational opportunities because of social media use or deceptive behavior to maintain access to social media platforms, according to the guidelines.  

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  2. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  3. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  4. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  5. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  6. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene renews call for public release of Jan. 6 tapes
  8. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  9. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  10. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  11. Abbott deploying ‘tactical border force’ as Title 42 nears end
  12. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
  13. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  14. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  15. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  16. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  17. Robert Kennedy Jr. sees ‘overwhelming evidence’ CIA involved in JFK ...
  18. Subpoenaed Alphabet documents improperly redacted, may not be complete, Jordan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video