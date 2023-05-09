‘Unacceptable’: Video of TSA worker’s handling of bomb dog draws outrage

trending:

by Jeremy Tanner - 05/09/23 5:46 AM ET
(NEXSTAR) – A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee has been removed from canine handling duties after video taken Sunday at Detroit Metro Airport circulated online.

The video, taken by Reddit user ProfessionalEye3568 from the Delta Sky Club on the second level, shows the officer walking back and forth below, yanking the leash hard enough to swing the dog around.

“This isn’t delta specific but filmed from the sky club at DTW,” Reddit user ProfessionalEye3568, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote. “I was shocked at how this airport handler is dragging this poor pup around. There’s no reason anyone should be flipping a working dog around by it’s harness like this?! I have a high energy dog so at first I assumed it was a mistake or that the puppy was a bit over energetic but looks like the handler is just being unnecessarily rough with it.”

“This makes my blood boil. Poor pup!” one person commented. “This guy doesn’t need to be around any animals.”

The incident was caught on camera in the McNamara Terminal at about 11:30 a.m.

TSA told Nexstar that the unidentified handler is no longer working with dogs while officials investigate the incident.

“Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership Sunday morning,” TSA told Nexstar in a statement. “The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to.”

 TSA added that the dog was taken to a veterinarian for a wellness exam.

“I hope this video going viral will reinforce to TSA the need to ensure their officers are properly qualified and trained and that we’ll see some positive movement there in terms of accountability,” ProfessionalEye3568 told Nexstar. “I’ve gotten tons of messages from other frequent travelers who transit through McNamara regularly who are looking forward to running into this puppy, hopefully in better spirits.”

