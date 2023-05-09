CNN most politically polarizing news source: survey

The American public’s impressions of CNN indicates it is the most politically polarizing news source among the 56 included in a new study.

A YouGov poll found a 92-point difference between Democrats’ net trust (+55) and Republicans’ net trust (-37) in CNN. Similarly, the poll found a 91-point difference between how Democrats (+54) and Republicans (-37) view MSNBC, one of CNN’s top cable competitors, and an 82-point difference in how they view the New York Times (+53 vs. -30).

CNN has undergone a significant transformation in its tone and editorial strategy over the last year under new chair and CEO Chris Licht, a longtime television news producer who has said he wants the network to focus more on its news reporting than the hyperpartisan analysis and opinion programming found on much of cable news.

Licht has retooled the network’s flagship morning show, ousting one of the channel’s most-controversial anchors in Don Lemon and launching new verticals focusing on guns in America and other areas.

The network is gearing up for a big moment this week, with leading anchor Kaitlan Collins moderating a rare town hall with former President Trump on Wednesday, who frequently attacked CNN during his time in the White House.

The YouGov poll was conducted among 1,500 U.S. adults from April 3-9 and has a 3-percent margin of error.