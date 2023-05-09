trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Possible meteorite smashes through roof of New Jersey home: police

by Charline Charles - 05/09/23 1:02 PM ET
by Charline Charles - 05/09/23 1:02 PM ET

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPIX) – A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof of a home Monday in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, police said. 

The object crashed into a ranch-style home located on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road, breaking through the roof and ceiling before landing on the hardwood floor, police said.

The metallic object that struck the home is believed to be a meteorite police in New Jersey’s Hopewell Township said. (Hopewell Township Police Department)

The Hopewell Township Police Department is in contact with several other agencies for assistance in identifying the object, as it may be related to a current meteor shower called the Eta Aquariids.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

The family that owns the home said the object “ricocheted” throughout a bedroom after penetrating the roof. Resident Suzy Kop, speaking with a Philadelphia CBS affiliate KYW-TV, said the rock was “still warm” when she found it inside her father’s room.

“I thank God that my father was not here, no one was here, we weren’t hurt or anything,” Kop told the outlet.

The ongoing Eta Aquariids meteor shower began in mid-April and concludes around May 27. The American Meteor Society predicted 2023’s peak to occur around May 6.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mortgage credit availability falls to lowest level in decade
  2. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  3. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  4. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  5. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  6. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  7. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  8. Rubio calls for Congress to bar SNAP purchases of soda, junk foods
  9. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  10. Disney adds new Florida regulations to suit against DeSantis
  11. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  12. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  13. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  14. Fox Corp. reports $50 million net loss following Dominion settlement
  15. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  16. Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’
  17. GOP megadonor rebuffs Senate panel request for full accounting of Clarence ...
  18. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
Load more

Video

See all Video