News

Watch Live: Verdict reached in Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll trial

by The Hill staff - 05/09/23 3:30 PM ET
The jury in the civil trial of E. Jean Carroll has found former President Trump liable of defamation and sexual battery.

The nine-member jury found that Trump did not commit rape, but jurors found him liable for sexual abuse. He was also ordered to pay Carroll a total of $5 million in damages.

The former president said before the verdict was announced that he would appeal the decision over what he called his “unconstitutional silencing” during the trial.

The former president was given the opportunity to defend himself in testimony beforre the jury during the trial, but he did not appear.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s and accused him of defamation over comments he made last year over her appearance and his denial of the allegations. 

Tags Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

