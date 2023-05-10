Live coverage: CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is participating in a live 90-minute CNN town hall Wednesday in New Hampshire. The event, moderated by former chief White House correspondent and anchor Kaitlan Collins, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Trump is currently the GOP primary frontrunner in the race for the White House in 2024, according to recent national polls. He is seeking the presidency for the third time.

A field of GOP contenders challenging Trump for the nomination are starting to form including one of Trump’s own administration officials Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Other formidable candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence.

The townhall comes one day after a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered to pay $5 million to author E. Jean Carroll, marking the latest legal blow facing the former president.



See below for The Hill’s team coverage of the event.