Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 

A tweet from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announcing plans to launch a new show on Twitter is racking up tens of millions of views online.

Carlson’s tweet captioned “We’re back” amassed 100 million views in less than 24 hours, and the three-minute video included netted 21 million watches in the same time frame.

During his short message, Carlson did not address his ouster from Fox, but he offered a critique of the news media more generally, saying “amazingly that as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech,” and lauding Twitter as a place “where our national conversation has long incubated and developed.”

The former prime-time host did not provide any further details on the new venture he was planning.

A similar video message from Carlson released just days after his ouster from the network racked up 57 million views in less than 24 hours.