Disney+, Hulu will become ‘one-app experience’ this year: CEO
(NEXSTAR) – Tired of having so many streaming apps? Disney’s CEO is hoping to cut back on that.
Disney currently offers three streaming services – Disney+, home to various Disney movies and shows; Hulu, offering Hulu originals and next-day episodes from multiple networks; and ESPN+, which has live sports, studio shows, and series.
By the end of the year, Disney is planning to create a “one-app experience,” to incorporate Hulu content with Disney+, CEO Bob Iger said during an earnings call Wednesday. He called it “a logical progression of our DTC [direct-to-consumer] offerings,” CNBC reports.
All three of Disney’s streaming services will continue to be stand-alone services, according to Iger.
Additionally, Disney plans to raise the cost of its ad-free Disney+ plan, which is currently $10.99. The cost for that tier, as well as others, was increased late last year.
Hulu subscription prices were also raised last year. Disney hasn’t yet said how much a subscription to the single app will be.
Viewers in some countries already find some Hulu content in the Disney+ app, according to The Verge.
Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced a similar plan to merge streaming service HBO Max with Discovery+, creating Max.
Disney’s announcement comes as the company reports strong second-quarter earnings propelled by theme parks and an improving streaming business. Still, the company lost 4 million streaming subscribers to its Disney+ service and its shares fell 4.5% in after-hours trading.
The entertainment giant, which is in the midst of a “strategic reorganization,” has been working on trimming about 7,000 jobs as part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.