trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town hall 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/10/23 10:16 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/10/23 10:16 PM ET

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) criticized CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins while appearing live on the network and refused to say that former President Trump lost the 2020 election.

Donalds appeared on a discussion panel on CNN just after the network’s town hall with Trump.

“Town halls are for the voters, not for the press or the person who is the moderator,” Donalds said. “Kaitlan spent more time interjecting her own viewpoints or her own views on the situation ..”

Before Donalds could finish, anchor Anderson Cooper interjected to say “those are facts though.”

“Are you guys now going to interject your opinions on me or do I get a chance,” Donalds shot back.

After he voiced his disagreement with criticism of Trump earlier in the panel discussion, Donalds, a noted Trump supporter, attacked President Biden’s policy toward Ukraine, calling it a “disaster.”

Donalds also criticized Collins’ decision to ask several questions on the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s repeated refusal to accept the result of the 2020 election.

That led to an argument between Donalds and several others on the panel, including former Trump White House official Alyssa Farrah, when Donalds would not say that Trump lost the 2020 election.

“Voters want to talk about the border, inflation, foreign policy,” Donalds said as the panel pressed him to say if he accepted the result of the 2020 election. “This is what’s frustrating to a lot of people. You want me to state it the way you want me to state it.”

Donalds did not concede that Trump lost the 2020 election before the panel moved the discussion to another topic.

Tags Anderson Cooper Byron Donalds Joe Biden Kaitlan Collins

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  2. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  3. Trump comes out swinging at contentious CNN town hall: Live updates
  4. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
  5. Five notable moments from Trump’s CNN town hall
  6. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  7. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  8. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  9. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  10. Trump returns to CNN for town hall filled with false claims
  11. Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena
  12. Kremlin slams Poland for changing name of Russian city Kaliningrad
  13. Christie slams Trump’s comments on Russian war, calls former president ...
  14. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  15. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  16. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  17. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  18. Is Biden’s campaign sputtering already?
Load more

Video

See all Video