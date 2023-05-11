trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on administration’s conservation actions

by The Hill staff - 05/11/23 3:00 PM ET
President Biden will deliver remarks Thursday to celebrate conservation actions enacted by his administration.

Thursday’s address will commemorate the effort of the Biden-Harris administration that launched a $1 billion program named the “America the Beautiful Challenge” to advance the goal of conserving 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030.

In March, Biden announced action to establish two new national monuments, Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada and Castner Range National Monument in Texas, protecting more than half a million acres of public lands and honoring Tribal Nations and military veterans.

The initiative will also direct the secretary of Commerce to immediately consider initiating a new National Marine Sanctuary designation to protect all U.S. waters around the Pacific Remote Islands, a region with a rich ancestral tie to many Native Hawaiian and Pacific Island communities.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

