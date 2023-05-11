Watch live: Mayorkas joins White House press briefing as Title 42 deadline approaches

Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a press briefing on Thursday.

The briefing will occur as Title 42, the immigration policy which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants without letting them seek asylum, will expire Thursday.

The Biden administration is set to dramatically limit asylum in the wake of the expiration of Title 42, rolling out a new rule on Wednesday that mirrors a Trump-era policy requiring migrants to first seek and be denied asylum in another country before attempting to do so in the U.S.

“We are finalizing a new rule to encourage individuals to use available lawful, safe and orderly pathways to enter the United States. The rule presumes that those who do not use lawful pathways to enter the United States are ineligible for asylum,” said Mayorkas.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.