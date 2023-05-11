trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Mayorkas joins White House press briefing as Title 42 deadline approaches

by The Hill staff - 05/11/23 11:00 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 05/11/23 11:00 AM ET

Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a press briefing on Thursday.

The briefing will occur as Title 42, the immigration policy which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants without letting them seek asylum, will expire Thursday.

The Biden administration is set to dramatically limit asylum in the wake of the expiration of Title 42, rolling out a new rule on Wednesday that mirrors a Trump-era policy requiring migrants to first seek and be denied asylum in another country before attempting to do so in the U.S.

“We are finalizing a new rule to encourage individuals to use available lawful, safe and orderly pathways to enter the United States. The rule presumes that those who do not use lawful pathways to enter the United States are ineligible for asylum,” said Mayorkas.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Alejandro Mayorkas Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Title 42 Title 42 expiration

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  2. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  3. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  4. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  5. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  8. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  9. CNN takes flak for chaotic Trump town hall
  10. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  11. Democrats target CNN over Trump town hall
  12. Supreme Court reverses Cuomo aide’s public corruption conviction
  13. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  14. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  15. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
  16. Disney CEO asks if Florida officials want it to invest more in state or not
  17. Biden rule limits asylum as end of Title 42 nears
  18. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
Load more

Video

See all Video