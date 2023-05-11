trending:

Peloton recalls more than 2 million exercise bikes

by Jocelina Joiner - 05/11/23 11:33 AM ET
(NEXSTAR) — Peloton Interactive is recalling about 2.2 million of its exercise bikes because users can fall and get injured, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The bikes, which are 4 feet long by 2 feet wide and have model number PL01, are being recalled by the exercise equipment maker because the assembled seat can break while in use.

There have been 35 reports of the bike’s seat post breaking and detaching, including 13 injury reports, with one involving a fractured wrist.

The recalled bikes, which have an adjustable seat, handlebar, and tilting screen, were sold from January 2018 through May 2023 at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com and Dicksportinggoods.com.

The bikes, whose brand name and model number are displayed near the flywheel, retailed for about $1,400.

Anyone who has one of the recalled bikes should stop using it immediately and contact Peloton for a free repair, which involves a free seat post that consumers can install themselves.

In January, Peloton agreed to pay roughly $19 million in fines related to its delay in reporting a defect for its treadmills that caused one death and multiple injuries, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said the fine resolved the agency’s charges that Peloton knowingly failed to immediately report to the Commission as required by law, that its Tread+ treadmill contained a defect that could create a substantial product hazard and created an “unreasonable risk of serious injury to consumers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

