trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Parents claim daughter is disfigured from hot chicken nugget

by Talia Naquin - 05/12/23 6:31 AM ET
by Talia Naquin - 05/12/23 6:31 AM ET

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida (WJW) — A Florida couple is suing McDonald’s and franchise management company Upchurch Foods, claiming negligence and poor training after they say their 4-year-old daughter suffered second-degree burns from a “dangerously hot” chicken nugget.

The incident occurred in 2019 when the child was eating a Happy Meal in the back of the car, but the case went to trial this week.

According to the lawsuit, the child was “disfigured and scarred” after a nugget got wedged between the child’s thigh and the seatbelt.

The lawsuit says the nuggets were “unreasonably and dangerously hot” and “unfit for human handling.”

The parents are seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

They say their daughter suffered “emotional distress” and will continue to need medical care in the future.

Scott Yount is representing McDonald’s.

“Ms. Holmes purchased 32 chicken McNuggets that day. The evidence will show [that for] 31 of them, there was no problem,” Yount said Tuesday afternoon in court, WPLG reported.

Yount said the child actually dropped six nuggets on her lap.

“She has one burn, and that’s the one location where the McNugget was trapped by the seatbelt for two minutes,” he said. “The Chicken McNuggets are not defective, they are not unreasonably dangerous, they are not dangerously hot, and there is no negligence.”

Tags Chicken nuggets McDonald's

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  4. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  5. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  6. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  7. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  8. Kaitlan Collins calls Trump town hall a ‘major inflection point’ ahead of ...
  9. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  10. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  11. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  12. Federal judge rules adults ages 18-20 cannot be blocked from purchasing handguns
  13. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  15. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  16. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  17. Trump’s pledge for Ukraine peace met with doubt, derision
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Debt limit talks postponed
Load more

Video

See all Video