Tesla recalls more than 1 million vehicles in China

by Natalie Prieb - 05/12/23 10:38 AM ET
FILE – A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Colorado, Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla’s first-quarter vehicle sales in 2023 rose 36% after the company cut prices twice in a bid to stimulate demand. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Tesla recalled more than 1 million vehicles in China after an issue with the car’s acceleration and braking systems was discovered.

The move was announced by China’s market regulator after an investigation into certain models of the vehicle, according to a statement released Friday morning.

The impacted Tesla vehicles include imported Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars that were produced between Jan. 12, 2019, and April 24, 2023. Certain Chinese-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured within the same time also have been recalled.

Chinese officials found the affected cars don’t always provide a warning when someone presses forcefully on the accelerator, which could lead to an increase in collisions, according to China’s market regulator. Tesla said in the same statement it would adjust the vehicles with a software update.

Tesla has encountered various issues that have caused U.S. regulators to recall vehicles. The company announced in March that it would recall 3,470 of its 2022 and 2023 Model Y electric vehicles after the company identified loose bolts. It also came under federal investigation after multiple incidents of steering wheels in certain 2023 models falling off while driving.

The company in February recalled more than 362,000 vehicles over safety concerns related to the experimental self-driving software it introduced. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said at the time the software might cause the vehicle to “act unsafe” near intersections and go straight despite being in a turn-only lane. The organization also said the vehicle was at risk of entering an intersection with stop signs without coming to a complete stop or entering an intersection during a yellow traffic light without “due caution.” 

