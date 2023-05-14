trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

‘It sickens us’: Rhode Island officials investigate ‘racist and hateful’ signs designed to mimic official notices

by Kayla Fish and Sarah Doiron - 05/14/23 6:35 AM ET
by Kayla Fish and Sarah Doiron - 05/14/23 6:35 AM ET

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is investigating after “racist and hateful” signs were spotted in Lincoln Woods State Park.

The metal signs, which were designed to look similar to the signs DEM posts throughout its state parks, were discovered attached to trees throughout Lincoln Woods.

“These are not DEM signs and the Division of Parks and Recreation did not post them,” the DEM wrote in a social media post which included photos of two of the signs. “We strongly condemn racism and discrimination.”

“It’s particularly sad that vandals have targeted Lincoln Woods, Rhode Island’s first state park which, since 1909, has existed to afford ‘the greatest good for the greatest number,'” the post continued.

DEM spokesperson Mike Healey said the signs were taken down immediately.

“It’s discriminatory and it sickens us,” Healey said. “We don’t want to think for a minute that anyone would feel intimidated or threatened to come to one of our parks.”

“We find this signage really disgusting and hateful and we hope that whoever did it gets caught,” he added.

The DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement is actively investigating the vandalism. Anyone who has information on where the signs came from is asked to call (401) 222-2284.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  4. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  5. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
  6. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  7. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  8. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  9. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  10. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  11. Debt ceiling fight holds reminders of 2011 — except maybe worse
  12. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  13. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  14. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  15. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  16. Trump seeks to extinguish DeSantis hopes
  17. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  18. Biden counting on two little-used technologies to fight climate change
Load more

Video

See all Video