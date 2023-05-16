trending:

Russia’s Wagner Group: US citizen dies in Bakhmut fighting

by Brad Dress - 05/16/23 10:14 AM ET
Iryna Rybakova via AP

Russian mercenary company Wagner Group claimed Tuesday that its soldiers killed a U.S. citizen — a former Green Beret — in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the site of the fiercest ongoing battle in the war-torn country.

Wagner Group fighters say they killed an American from Boise, Idaho, in a post on the private military company’s Telegram channel.

The group shared a photo of his Pentagon identification card showing he is a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier.

The Hill has not independently verified the claims and is keeping his name private.

“We are aware of the reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in Bakhmut and are seeking additional information,” a State Department spokesperson told The Hill on Tuesday.

“Our ability to verify reports of deaths of U.S. citizens in Ukraine is extremely limited. We offer our condolences to the families of all whose lives have been lost as a result of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,” they added.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin also appears in a video inspecting and commenting on what they claim is the dead American soldier.

Prigozhin said he will hand over the body of the American citizen to U.S. authorities.

At least 12 Americans have died fighting in Ukraine since the war broke out last year, despite the U.S. warning citizens not to travel to the country.

Earlier this month, a former Marine was killed in Bakhmut after he was hit with a mortar round on a route used to resupply Ukrainian troops and evacuate civilians.

Fighting around Bakhmut has dragged on since the fall but has become especially intense as Ukraine prepares to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive.

Last week, Ukrainian forces made small yet tactical gains around Bakhmut after defending the eastern Ukrainian city against a Russian onslaught for months.

Prigozhin, who frequently publishes videos and statements about the war, has recently ramped up his criticism of Russia’s military command. He claimed Russian troops were fleeing amid the recent Ukrainian advance in Bakhmut.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

