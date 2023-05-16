Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is giving a daily briefing Tuesday afternoon.

President Biden is again this week working to find a workable compromise on the federal budget ahead of a predicted day of reckoning for the debt limit — June 1, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

A memo circulated by the White House argues that appropriations bills to be marked up this week by House Republicans would lead to an effective 30 percent cut in programs other than Defense, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security.

Energy policy remains a priority for the Biden administration. Following a record-setting release in recent months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Energy Department has said that it will now buy oil to replenish a major Texas storage site. The Republican-led House has been seeking to offset releases over the last year tying expanded oil and gas leasing to withdrawals.

The press briefing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.