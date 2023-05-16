Watch live: Austin, Blinken testify on US-China relations before Senate panel 

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday will testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee to discuss the proposed White House 2024 federal budget in terms of international trade and security goals.

U.S. relations with China is expected to be a major focus of the hearing

The State Department has been working to reduce America’s diplomatic tension with China over several sensitive issues, according to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Blinken may reschedule a visit to Beijing that was canceled following the downing of a Chinese balloon that had traversed U.S. airspace.

The hearings are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

