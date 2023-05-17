Watch live: Execs from collapsed banks testify before House panel

Several banking executives are slated to testify before the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday morning.

The hearing comes on the heels of the demise of First Republic Bank in May, the second-largest bank failure in the country, which had nearly $230 billion in assets. The first collapse was Silicon Valley Bank in March — which raised questions about the strength of the U.S. banking system and the broader economy.

The panel will witness testimonies from former Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Bank, Greg Becker and co-founder and former Chairman of Signature Bank, Scott Shay.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

