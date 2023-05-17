Watch live: Postmaster General DeJoy testifies before House committee

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced earlier this year the purchase of more than 9,000 Ford electric delivery vehicles, one year after an initial plan to buy predominantly gas-powered vehicles sparked controversy.

Last week, in response to a significant increase in thefts of mail carriers, USPS said that it is upgrading some 49,000 locks and keys on mailboxes.

In October, a federal judge found that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s changes to the U.S. Postal Service before the 2020 election harmed mail delivery.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ruled that the USPS failed to seek the advice of the Postal Regulatory Commission, as was required, before making the substantial changes that resulted in slowed delivery.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

