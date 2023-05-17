trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on preventing a default

by The Hill Staff - 05/17/23 10:41 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 05/17/23 10:41 AM ET

President Biden and congressional leaders made little progress toward securing a deal to raise the nation’s debt limit at a crucial meeting Tuesday afternoon — though they did express some optimism about future talks between staff from the White House and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

President Biden is making an announcement about the urgency of finding a way out of the budget impasse that now threatens to put the U.S. in default of the national debt in less than two weeks.

McCarthy left the meeting saying the structure of negotiations had improved and that he held out hope a deal would be possible in the coming days.

Liberals have been growing increasingly jittery about what concessions President Biden may make in debt ceiling negotiations.

While the party has been largely unified behind the White House’s strategy in the talks, more Democrats are voicing worries about what could be on the chopping block in order to keep the nation from defaulting on its debt.

President Biden is cutting short an international trip and returning to the U.S. on Sunday in order to resume in-person debt talks with congressional lawmakers, a source familiar told The Hill.

The president is expected to speak at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags debt ceiling federal budget Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  3. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  4. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  5. Trump loses key player of Mar-a-Lago legal team
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  7. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  8. Jeffries rallies Democrats behind effort to force debt ceiling vote 
  9. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  10. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  11. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  12. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  13. Harry, Meghan accuse paparazzi of ‘near catastrophic’ car chase
  14. GOP, Democrats ready blame game for debt ceiling failure
  15. Manchin pulls support for Biden energy nominee over appliance efficiency rules
  16. Republican primary winner mocks DeSantis: ‘Trump culture of winning is alive ...
  17. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  18. Judge temporarily blocks NYC mayor from sending asylum-seekers to nearby county
Load more

Video

See all Video