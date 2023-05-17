Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on preventing a default

President Biden and congressional leaders made little progress toward securing a deal to raise the nation’s debt limit at a crucial meeting Tuesday afternoon — though they did express some optimism about future talks between staff from the White House and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

President Biden is making an announcement about the urgency of finding a way out of the budget impasse that now threatens to put the U.S. in default of the national debt in less than two weeks.

McCarthy left the meeting saying the structure of negotiations had improved and that he held out hope a deal would be possible in the coming days.

Liberals have been growing increasingly jittery about what concessions President Biden may make in debt ceiling negotiations.

While the party has been largely unified behind the White House’s strategy in the talks, more Democrats are voicing worries about what could be on the chopping block in order to keep the nation from defaulting on its debt.

President Biden is cutting short an international trip and returning to the U.S. on Sunday in order to resume in-person debt talks with congressional lawmakers, a source familiar told The Hill.

The president is expected to speak at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.