Dr. Seuss plaque missing on Mulberry Street

by Nick DeGray - 05/19/23 10:30 AM ET
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A plaque memorializing the home where Springfield, Massachusetts, native Dr. Seuss authored his first book has disappeared.

The office of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said officials were contacted about the missing plaque, which was reported stolen to Springfield police after it was determined that it had not been removed to be cleaned or restored.

The plaque was attached to a rock on Mulberry Street that read:

“This was the site of one of Mulberry Street’s oldest houses, circa 1830. Mulberry Street was memorialized in “AND TO THINK THAT I SAW IT ON MULBERRY STREET,” the first book authored by Springfield native Theodore (sic) Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss.”

Springfield police confirmed that the plaque has not been accounted for for several months, but it is unknown exactly how long it has been missing.

Mayor Sarno is hoping to find those responsible for the theft and have the plaque returned.

In a statement, he said, “Let’s see if we can catch the despicable individual who did this. Little things mean a lot and this is part of Springfield’s historic lore. The Springfield Police Department will check cameras in the area and check in with local pawnshops and junkyards because they are supposed to have protocols and procedures about specific items that may have been stolen.”

He added that if not found, he hopes to have the plaque replaced and to “restore this monument honoring our beloved Theodor ‘Dr. Seuss’ Geisel.”

Springfield detectives are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

