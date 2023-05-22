trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Veterinarians warn dog owners of rise in deadly parvovirus

by Sean McDowell and Alix Martichoux - 05/22/23 6:27 AM ET
by Sean McDowell and Alix Martichoux - 05/22/23 6:27 AM ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Parvovirus, which primarily targets puppies, is a growing problem this spring, veterinarians say.

Parvovirus, or parvo, can infect any dog, but it can be especially dangerous – even fatal – for young or unvaccinated dogs. It’s highly contagious, and can spread from dog to dog, or through contaminated feces or surfaces, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AMVA). While humans can spread the virus on their hands or clothing, people are immune to parvo’s effects.

Once infected, the virus attacks a dog’s gastrointestinal system.

“Parvo is something you can never tell if they’re going to make it or not,” Rachel Lunsford, an urgent care tech at Pet Resource Center of Kansas City, said.

Veterinarians say dogs often stop eating when they’re first infected, followed by lethargic behavior. Puppies usually show intestinal symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

“If you see these symptoms, you need to get treatment for this animal as quickly as you can,” said Tori Fugate of the Kansas City Pet Project.

In spring and summer, parvovirus cases typically rise, writes Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, because more vulnerable puppies are born. Exposure and transmission also increase as dogs spend more time outside and in parks.

Parvo cases have also been on the rise since the pandemic, according to Sugar River Animal Hospital in New Hampshire, as some pet owners may have fallen behind on or skipped vaccinations altogether during lockdowns.

“We see two to three parvo cases every day. There’s some days where I can see five or six,” Lunsford said. “It’s sad to see sick animals come in.”

Kansas City Pet Project has an isolated parvo ward, since the bug spreads so easily. “It’s taking so much to take care of all these animals. It’s around the clock care they have to get — typically 14-to-18 days for every single animal,” Fugate said on Tuesday.

Vaccines are available, and puppies should receive a dose between 14 and 16 weeks old, the AMVA says. Some owner may find the vaccine too pricey, but low-cost pet centers and nonprofit clinics can make it affordable.

The cost of treating the virus can also be substantial. One veterinarian told Nexstar’s WDAF it can cost as much as $2,000 to care for an unvaccinated pup with parvo. The virus requires immediate care, since an untreated animal can die within a week.

With proper treatment, 90% of dogs recover.

Tags Dogs Parvovirus Veterinarians

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  2. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  3. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  4. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  5. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  6. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  7. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  8. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  9. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  10. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  11. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, McCarthy upbeat ahead of meeting
  13. Greece’s conservatives win big in election
  14. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  15. Germany investigating alleged poisoning of anti-Putin activists in ...
  16. Tech CEO found dead under mysterious circumstances, family seeking answers
  17. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  18. Cooper calls North Carolina 12-week abortion bill ‘compromise between the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video