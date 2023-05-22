trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Economists expect inflation, interest rates to stay high: survey

by Lauren Sforza - 05/22/23 12:38 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/22/23 12:38 PM ET

A new survey of economists found that respondents expect the Federal Reserve to make little progress this year on curbing rising prices, saying they expect inflation and interest rates will remain stubbornly high.

The National Association for Business Economics’s (NABE) survey included responses from 45 economists.

The group forecasts inflation to average 4.2 percent this year, which is up from 3.9 percent in the group’s February survey, The Associated Press reported.

The new survey also found the economists believe the Federal Reserve will keep its benchmark interest rate around 5.1 percent this year, which is the highest it has been in 16 years.

“Respondents to the latest NABE Outlook Survey are divided as to whether a recession in the U.S. is likely in the next year,” said NABE President Julia Coronado in a statement. “However, the median forecast calls for economic growth through 2024 to be modest.”

“On balance, the panel expects higher interest rates in 2023 than forecasted in the February 2023 Outlook Survey,” she added. “Interest rates are expected to decline and inflation is expected to slow in 2024, while job growth is anticipated to moderate, and the unemployment rate to rise.”

The AP also reported the economists said the economy would grow only 1.2 percent this year, and three-fifths of respondents said the United States would see a recession in the next 12 months.

“Most respondents indicate the banking crisis is contained but ongoing, with only about one-fifth believing it will worsen,” NABE Outlook Survey Chairwoman Dana M. Peterson said in a statement.

“A majority of panelists believes breaching the debt ceiling will not bring on a global financial crisis unless an impasse persists for several weeks. Most respondents believe de-dollarization is not a threat over the foreseeable future,” Peterson added.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  2. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  3. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  4. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  5. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  6. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  7. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  8. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  9. Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to retire at end of term 
  10. Will Ukraine’s offensive model Desert Storm or the Battle of the Bulge?
  11. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  12. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  13. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  14. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  15. G7 calls on China to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war
  16. Who is Tim Scott, the latest 2024 Republican presidential candidate?
  17. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  18. Tim Scott announces bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Load more

Video

See all Video