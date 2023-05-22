trending:

News

Student behind Twitter account targeting Elon Musk’s private plane now tracking DeSantis’s jet

by Rachel Scully - 05/22/23 5:10 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The student behind the Twitter account targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s private jet is now tracking the travels of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Jack Sweeney, who ran the @elonjet account, is now tracking DeSantis’ private jet through the account @desantisjet, which monitors the Florida governor’s jet using publicly available flight data.

However, Sweeney is tweeting with a 24-hour delay to comply with Twitter’s guidelines.

The Hill reached out to Sweeney and DeSantis’ office for a comment.

The account is the latest addition to Sweeney’s flight trackers. The nineteen-year-old runs 15 flight-tracking accounts using a bot he created that automatically posts when a celebrity’s flight leaves or lands at an airport.

He initially gained media attention for tracking Musk’s private jet, which led to the account being suspended for violating the platform’s rules. Musk even threatened legal action over the account, with the platform updating its doxxing policy to ban the sharing of individuals’ live location information.

The account tracking the billionaire was later recreated and rebranded as @ElonJetNextDay to align with Twitter rules.

DeSantis signed a law earlier this month that shields travel records from the governor and other state leaders from public disclosure.

While Republicans argued it is for the safety of the state leaders and law enforcement officials to keep the records from the public, Democrats have blasted the bill, saying it is intended to help DeSantis in his likely run for president.

Democrats argued that while the bill shields information about where the governor went, it also blocks the disclosure of whom he met with and what for. 

