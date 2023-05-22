trending:

News

Watch live: McCarthy to discuss debt ceiling negotiations amid deliberations

by The Hill staff - 05/22/23 6:00 PM ET
FILE - House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks to reporters outside his office at the Capitol Building in Washington, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after meeting about the debt limit with President Joe Biden at the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will deliver an address Monday evening on the current debt ceiling negotiations with President Biden.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday warned lawmakers the nation will run out of funds to pay its debts by “early June, and potentially as early as June 1.”

In a letter to McCarthy, Yellen offered little new information on a deadline, saying early June remained the deadline for Congress to take actions.

Republicans are demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, and the two sides are far apart on a number of sticking points.  

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.

