Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed a red flag law Monday meant to keep guns away from those who may harm themselves or others in the wake of the Michigan State mass shooting earlier this year that left three students dead.

Senate Bill 83 will allow Michigan to join a group of more than a dozen states who have already enacted red flag laws, also known as Extreme Risk Protection Orders. This kind of law, which will go into effect 90 days after the legislative session is over, will allow those who are close to someone to petition a judge to remove firearms from them if they believe they are a threat to themselves or others.

“Today, Michigan joins the ranks of other states that have enacted Extreme Risk Protection Orders,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The time for only thoughts and prayers is over. We know that we cannot keep living like this. Action is needed to keep us safe.”

The signing of the bill comes as some sheriffs in the state have voiced their opposition to the law and have threatened to not enforce it. Livingston County’s sheriff told Fox 2 Detroit last month that he would not be enforcing the law, saying that the red flag laws are “unconstitutional.”

The Associated Press also reported that some sheriffs have told the outlet that they would not be enforcing the red flag law. The report noted that more than half of the state’s counties have passed resolutions declaring themselves as Second Amendment sanctuaries, meaning they oppose laws that they believe impede their gun rights.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel vowed to find people who will enforce the red flag orders at the bill signing Monday, the Associated Press reported.

“For those who are in law enforcement who refuse to enforce these important orders, let me say this loudly and clearly: I will make certain that I find someone with jurisdiction who will enforce these orders,” Nessel said at the bill signing.