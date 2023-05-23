trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies

by The Hill staff - 05/23/23 8:55 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 05/23/23 8:55 AM ET

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), will meet Tuesday morning to review President Biden’s border security and immigration policies, as the Republican majority continues a broad review of the president’s performance and actions.

Biden’s management of the U.S.-Mexico border has been the subject of strong criticism from the GOP. At the state level, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and now-former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) have taken controversial action in protest of the administration’s handling of immigration by busing migrants to sites far from the border, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.

The committee hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Border Doug Ducey Greg Abbott House GOP House Judiciary Committee House Judiciary Committee immigration Immigration Jim Jordan Joe Biden migrants President Biden US-Mexico Border

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  2. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  3. Trump Organization finishes last in brand reputation survey for second straight ...
  4. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  5. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  6. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  7. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  8. NAACP takes on DeSantis ahead of likely 2024 bid
  9. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  10. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  11. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  12. Jeffries suggests he’d support spending freeze
  13. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  14. Loudermilk asks MPD, National Archives for Jan. 6 materials
  15. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  16. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
  17. Last Kari Lake legal challenge to loss dismissed
  18. Surgeon General issues advisory that social media is contributing to youth ...
Load more

Video

See all Video