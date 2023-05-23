trending:

Watch live: House Oversight panel holds hearing on prescription drug pricing 

by The Hill staff - 05/23/23 9:04 AM ET
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, will hold a hearing Tuesday morning to discuss the GOP-led investigation into pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) and actions that increase health care costs for patients.

Comer called for enhanced transparency in the PBM industry in order to better ascertain the impact it has on the pharmaceutical market and health care programs run by the federal government.

The chairman requested that the Office of Personnel Management, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Defense Health Agency provide documents and communication to determine how PBMs impact those programs.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

