Watch live: FBI, Homeland Security officials testify before House panel on Chinese aggression

The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence on Tuesday afternoon is holding a hearing on policies of China’s ruling party that pose dangers to the U.S.

In a statement, Subcommittee Chairman August Pluger (R-Texas) called attention to police espionage within the U.S. and the fentanyl crisis as examples of threats to national security associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

President Biden on Sunday predicted a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations after the what he termed the “silly” surveillance balloon incident earlier this year. On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed skepticism about the prospects, questioning the “sincerity and significance” of Biden’s remarks.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

