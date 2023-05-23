trending:

News

Watch live: White House holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 05/23/23 1:00 PM ET
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is giving a daily briefing to the press on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tuesday briefing comes as President Biden seeks to reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling with congressional Republicans.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) emerged Monday evening from a roughly hourlong meeting with Biden at the White House, saying the latest conversation was “productive,” but that the two sides still don’t have an agreement on how to avoid default just days until the deadline.

In a statement issued roughly an hour after the meeting, Biden also called the meeting “productive.”

The White House briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

