Elon Musk wants ‘someone fairly normal’ to be elected president in 2024

Twitter owner and tech mogul Elon Musk said he’d like to see “someone fairly normal” in the Oval Office after the 2024 election, but did not commit to saying who that should be.

During an appearance at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit on Tuesday, Musk was asked about an announcement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) about a “Twitter Spaces” event, planned for Wednesday evening, during which the governor would join Musk and announce a bid for the Republican nomination for president.

Musk said he wasn’t planning to endorse any particular candidate but is interested in using Twitter as a kind of public town square, the Journal reported.

The billionaire entrepreneur said it would be his preference to have “someone fairly normal” in office after the 2024 election, the outlet noted.

Musk on Friday sent a tweet that appeared to show support for Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) who on Monday announced his own bid for the White House.

Scott, DeSantis, and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley are among the leading candidates who will face off with former president Trump, the odds-on favorite to claim the Republican nomination, and whose Twitter account Musk re-activated once he bought the company. Trump had been kicked off the platform by its former leadership for repeated violations of its harmful content guidelines.

Musk has come under scrutiny for his own posts on Twitter and his reorienting of the company’s business plan and content moderation policies. Earlier this month, he hired Linda Yaccarino, the former head ad executive at NBCUniversal, as Twitter’s next CEO.