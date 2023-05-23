House Ethics concludes Swalwell probe into link to Chinese spy, taking no action

The House Ethics Committee concluded a two-year investigation into Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) interactions with a suspected Chinese spy and determined that it will take no further action.

The committee informed Swalwell of the decision in a private letter dated Monday and said it did not plan on releasing the letter publicly.

“As you are aware, on April 9, 2021, the Committee on Ethics (Committee) informed you that it had determined to investigate allegations raised in the complaint that you may have violated House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct in connection with your interactions with Ms. Christine Fang. The Committee will take no further action in this matter,” committee chairman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) and ranking member Susan Wild (D-Pa.) wrote in the letter.

The investigation began after news broke that an alleged Chinese spy, Christine Fang, had worked on Swalwell’s campaign and had targeted up-and-coming politicians in California, including Swalwell.

Swalwell confirmed that the FBI informed him that he was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operative but he was clear that he cooperated with law enforcement immediately and stressed that he was never accused of wrongdoing.

The story, however, along with unsubstantiated rumors of an alleged romantic relationship with Fang, became a fixation for many of Swalwell’s political opponents, who frequently attacked him on this issue. Earlier this year, those unproven allegations became the reason Swalwell was denied his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Swalwell released a statement Tuesday maintaining his innocence and saying, “It’s time to move on.”

“The bipartisan House Ethics Committee had this case for over two years. They had the power of subpoena. They received answers from me in response to requests for information. Today, they are closing this matter and did not make a finding of any wrongdoing,” Swalwell wrote.

“If the intent in bringing this complaint and leveling false smears was to silence me that is not going to happen. I will continue to be a voice on behalf of my constituents and a passionate defender of democracy,” he added.